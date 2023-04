In a story published April 19, 2023, about a bill to ban abortion in North Dakota, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the bill would ban abortion at six weeks of pregnancy. Instead, the bill would ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy — with narrow exceptions for rape and incest up to six weeks of pregnancy. Abortions for certain medical emergencies are allowed at any stage of pregnancy.

