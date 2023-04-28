China flies 38 warplanes near Taiwan, 6 navy vessels in area

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Taiwanese defense ministry says China’s military flew 38 fighter jets and other warplanes near Taiwan. The display between Thursday and Friday morning was the largest since Beijing held exercises earlier this month in response to a meeting between the island’s president and U.S. lawmakers. Six navy vessels were also spotted as part of China’s campaign of intimidation against self-ruled Taiwan. The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland, by force if necessary. Later Friday, China protested the flight of a U.S. anti-submarine aircraft through the Strait, saying the flight proved the U.S. is a disruptor of peace.

