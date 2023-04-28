Canada makes new contract offer to striking public workers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s government has made a new contract offer to the country’s biggest public workers union as thousands of federal employees remained on strike Friday for a 10th day. The office of Treasury Board President Mona Fortier calls it a “comprehensive offer″ but has provided no details. The Public Service Alliance of Canada has confirmed receiving the offer, but hasn’t commented on what it contains. The government previously had offered to increase pay by 9% over three years. The union initially asked for 13.5% raises over the same time frame. More than 100,000 members of the union have been on strike since April 19, after the union and government failed to reach agreement on replacing contracts that expired in 2021.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.