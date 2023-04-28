Bill allows DeSantis to run for president while governor
By CURT ANDERSON
Associated Press
Republican Ron DeSantis would not have to resign as Florida governor in order to run for president if he chooses under a bill given final approval in by the GOP-dominated state Legislature. The measure, attached to a much broader elections bill that passed Friday, would carve out an exemption to Florida law requiring anyone seeking office to resign from one they already hold after qualifying as a candidate. Only an officeholder running for U.S. president or vice president would not have to resign. Supporters portrayed the decision as purely a clarification and not intended specifically for DeSantis, who has not announced a presidential bid but is widely expected to declare his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the coming weeks.