Biden huddles with top donors as 2024 effort kicks off

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris feted about 150 of the Democratic Party’s top donors in Washington Friday evening. They are laying the groundwork for their reelection campaign, which is expected to need to raise well over $1 billion. The weekend summit is not a fundraiser, and it was not clear how many of the attendees had yet cut checks to Biden’s campaign. Rather, it is billed as a strategy session for high-dollar donors and fundraisers who will tap their networks to help fund Biden’s campaign over the next 18 months. In addition to a Friday evening dinner, top Biden advisers and his campaign co-chairs will brief attendees Saturday on their strategy.

By ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.