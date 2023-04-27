Ukraine ask pope’s help in getting children back from Russia

ROME (AP) — Ukraine’s prime minister says he has asked Pope Francis to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal briefed reporters on his half-hour private audience with Francis at the Vatican on Thursday. Shmyhal said he sought assistance from both Francis and the Vatican in getting the children back. He says he also invited Francis to visit Ukraine. The International Criminal Court last month accused Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s commissioner of abducting children from Ukraine The Vatican’s brief statement on the pope’s audience with the prime minister said the meeting focused on “humanitarian aspects and efforts to restore peace.”

