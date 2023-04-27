South Carolina Senate again rejects near-total abortion ban
By JAMES POLLARD
Associated Press/Report for America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate is no closer to passing a near-total abortion ban than the last time they shot down the proposal. A 22-21 vote Thursday marks the third time a near-total abortion ban has failed to pass the Republican-led chamber since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade last summer. The chamber’s five women filibustered the proposal in speeches highlighting the Senate’s male majority. The result maintains a legislative stalemate between the House and Senate over when to ban abortion. Majority Leader Shane Massey says the House must pass a different Senate bill if lawmakers have any shot at restricting abortion by the time the session ends on May 11.