Nebraska lawmakers begin second round of debate on abortion

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have begun a second round of debate on a bill that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo. That generally occurs around the sixth week of pregnancy. Supporters advanced the ban from the first round of debate earlier this month with a one-vote margin to break a filibuster. The bill must survive Thursday’s debate and a final round to pass. But the effort in the Republican-controlled state remains in question. Yet to be considered is an amendment introduced by a Republican co-signer to the bill that would extend the proposed ban to 12 weeks.

