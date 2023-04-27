Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:25 AM

Iran urges Lebanese sides to reach agreement over president

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says Tehran wants Lebanon’s rivals to reach an agreement to elect a new president in the crisis-hit country that has been without a head of state October. Hossein Amirabdollahian made his comments Tuesday during his first visit to Lebanon since Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement in China last month to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tension that had major effects on Lebanon. Lebanon’s caretaker foreign minister said he is optimistic that every regional agreement between regional countries is good for Lebanon.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content