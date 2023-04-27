India accuses China of violating border agreements

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s defense minister has accused China of eroding the “entire basis” of ties between the countries by violating bilateral agreements, a reference to a nearly 3-year-old standoff involving thousands of soldiers stationed along their disputed border in the eastern Ladakh region. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made the comments to visiting Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu. India’s Defense Ministry says the two had frank discussions about developments along the disputed border. India says the deployment of a large number of Chinese troops and attempts to unilaterally alter the border status quo violate agreements between the countries. There was no immediate comment on the talks by the Chinese side.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.