9 still missing after boat sinks in west Indonesia, 11 dead

PEKANBARU, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are searching for nine people missing in rough seas after a speedboat carrying at least 78 people sank in western Indonesia. Rescue officials say 11 bodies have been retrieved and 58 people rescued so far. Most of the boat’s passengers were people returning from visits to their hometowns to celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday with families. The boat sank Thursday afternoon about three hours into a journey in the Riau Islands chain. Police say some survivors told authorities the boat swayed suddenly and capsized after hitting a large log while sailing in strong winds. Two tugboats and two inflatable boats have been searching for the missing people since Thursday night, battling high waves in the overnight darkness.

