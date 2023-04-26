USMCA commission to open environmental probe of Mexico train

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The trilateral Commission for Environmental Cooperation established by the U.S., Mexico and Canada has recommended opening an investigation into Mexico’s multibillion-dollar tourist train project on the Yucatán peninsula. Environmentalists filed a complaint saying the project threatens jungles and limestone caves containing precious fresh water. The caves also hold some of the oldest human remains found in North America. The train is under construction and is the pet project of Mexican President President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The commission was established by the governments of Mexico, the United States and Canada in 1994. It has the power to produce fact-finding reports that could be used in trade disputes.

