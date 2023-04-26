Protest over disabled access in France before Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — An influential disabled rights group in France is boycotting a conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, in protest at the failure to make Paris more accessible ahead of the 2024 Olympics. The group, Collectif Handicaps, had hoped to speak in front of Macron at the conference Wednesday. Campaigners cite years of unmet promises to make things better ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The group worries that measures Macron is expected to announce will fall short of what is needed. Even getting to the conference at the Elysee Palace is an ordeal for many people it’s designed to help because public transport isn’t very accessible.

