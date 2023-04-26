Man convicted of killing mom of 2 New Mexico police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Mexican national has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2019 slaying of the mother of two state police officers in a case that drew national attention and spotlighted Albuquerque’s struggle with crime. Jurors on Wednesday also found 35-year-old Luis Talamantes-Romero guilty of eight other felonies in the death of Jacqueline Vigil, who authorities say was killed outside her northwest Albuquerque home in an attempted burglary. The 55-year-old Vigil was shot in her driveway in November 2019 as she prepared to leave for a gym. The case went unsolved for months, drawing the attention of then-President Donald Trump as he pushed his tough-on-crime agenda.

