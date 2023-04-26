Biden casts himself as defender of freedom in 2024 ad pitch
By ZEKE MILLER
AP White House Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is casting himself as a defender of freedom in his first campaign ad since launching his 2024 reelection bid. The television ad released Wednesday will air in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, states Biden carried in 2020 that are key to keeping the White House. The ad aims to cast Republicans as part of an “extreme movement” bent on overturning elections, restricting abortion access and undermining voters’ economic security. The Democratic president wants to portray Republicans as embracing ex-President Donald Trump and out of the step with popular opinion and U.S. values. “Freedom” is a common buzzword among Republicans who would challenge Biden for reelection, typically around cultural issues.