102-year-old convicted Nazi camp guard dies awaiting appeal

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that a 102-year-old man who was convicted last year on more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder for serving as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II has died. The man was sentenced to five years in prison last June but remained free pending appeal. He had denied working as an SS guard at the Sachsenhausen camp. But the state court in Neuruppin concluded that documents with the man’s name, date and place of birth showed he had in fact been an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing stationed at the camp on the outskirts of Berlin between 1942 and 1945. Tens of thousands of inmates died at the Sachsenhausen camp.

