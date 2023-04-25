Top Biden campaign aide sees lessons for Dems in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A former top campaign aide for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has been named principal deputy campaign manager for President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid. Last year, Quentin Fulks was campaign manager for Warnock’s successful Georgia reelection effort. Allies tout Fulks as more than ready for a national campaign. Fulks says he believes growing up Black in a majority white county in Georgia where Republican Donald Trump won 79% of the vote helped him understand what Democrats had to do to win in a historically conservative state. As campaign manager, that meant framing Warnock as the deal-making, results-driven incumbent and building an operation going beyond the Democratic strongholds of Atlanta and other cities.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.