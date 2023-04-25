Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:23 PM

McCarthy edges Republicans closer to House debt vote

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By LISA MASCARO and STEPHEN GROVES
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are pushing their debt ceiling package to a vote. The roll call could come as soon as Wednesday. Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s team huddled with key holdouts late into Tuesday evening. He declined to say whether he had the majority votes needed for passage. Prospects for the sweeping package were buoyed by a nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office analysis showing the Republican plan would reduce federal deficits by $4.8 trillion over the decade if the proposed changes became law. It would lift the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion into 2024 in exchange for steep budget cuts. President Joe Biden has threatened to veto the bill.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content