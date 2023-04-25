Judge tosses felony charge against former parole chairperson

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A judge has dropped a felony charge against the former chairperson of the Wisconsin Parole Commission. The Racine Journal Times reports that Racine County Circuit Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz dismissed the case against John Tate on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Tate last week with using his public position as a Racine alderman for his private benefit. According to a criminal complaint, Tate unlawfully negotiated the terms of his employment for Racine’s new violence interruption coordinator position, after approving the creation of the job as Common Council president. His attorneys argued that although he negotiated a contract in a private capacity he only voted as council president to accept the grant funds that would allow the role to be created.

