Judge drops Parkland school superintendent’s perjury case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge says a former school superintendent cannot be tried for allegedly lying to a grand jury investigating the 2018 Parkland school massacre. Circuit Judge Martin Fein on Tuesday dismissed a perjury charge against former Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie, who was accused of lying to the statewide grand jury. The jury was investigating events surrounding the 2018 murder of 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Fein ruled the statewide grand jury does not have the jurisdiction to indict over crimes that occurred in only one county. Prosecutors could appeal the decision.

