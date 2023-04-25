‘Almost authoritarian:’ Hawaii’s Cold War speech law may go
By AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Lawmakers in Hawaii may soon repeal a law dating back to the Cold War. It allows a governor or mayor to impose sweeping restrictions on press freedoms and electronic communications during a state of emergency. There are fresh concerns about the law’s constitutionality and potential misuse. Critics say the law could be interpreted to include social media posts, text messages and emails, as well as reporting by media outlets. The Hawaii Association of Broadcasters says the law appears to be unique in the United States and violates the First Amendment. Current state leaders haven’t invoked the law. But the broadcasters’ association president said: “Who knows who’s in office tomorrow?”