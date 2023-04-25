‘Almost authoritarian:’ Hawaii’s Cold War speech law may go

HONOLULU (AP) — Lawmakers in Hawaii may soon repeal a law dating back to the Cold War. It allows a governor or mayor to impose sweeping restrictions on press freedoms and electronic communications during a state of emergency. There are fresh concerns about the law’s constitutionality and potential misuse. Critics say the law could be interpreted to include social media posts, text messages and emails, as well as reporting by media outlets. The Hawaii Association of Broadcasters says the law appears to be unique in the United States and violates the First Amendment. Current state leaders haven’t invoked the law. But the broadcasters’ association president said: “Who knows who’s in office tomorrow?”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.