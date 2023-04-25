7 dead in rural Mexico clash between soldiers, gunmen

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven people are dead, including one soldier, following a shootout between gunmen and troops in rural western Mexico. Authorities in the western state of Michoacán said Tuesday the confrontation occurred near the town of Ciudad Hidalgo. The state interior secretary said an army patrol was attacked by gunmen Monday, and that eight suspects had been detained. Local media reported the attackers may be members of the Jalisco drug cartel. Jalisco has been fighting a years-long territorial battle against local gangs in Michoacán. Meanwhile in the nearby city of Zamora, Michoacán, police arrested three men for illegally transporting a lion.

