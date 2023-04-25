$1.6B trial starts against utility over fatal 2020 wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A trial has begun in connection with a $1.6 billion class action lawsuit against utility PacifiCorp over the catastrophic Labor Day 2020 wildfires in Oregon. The fires killed nine people, burned more than 1,875 square miles in Oregon and destroyed upward of 5,000 homes and structures. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports PacifiCorp is the primary defendant in litigation stemming from the fires. The Portland-based utility, Oregon’s second largest, didn’t shut off the power to its 600,000 customers during the high winds. Doug Dixon, an attorney representing PacifiCorp, disputed that the utility’s lines caused three of four fires and most of the resulting damage.

