Twitter verification reappears, but some disavow Musk’s mark

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Celebrities and other high-profile Twitter users are once again being verified by the social media platform and they don’t know why the blue check marks reappeared — nor do they seem too happy about it. Twitter removed the blue marks last week from accounts that don’t pay a monthly fee. But the marks mysteriously returned for many highly followed accounts over the weekend. Some of them are disavowing what’s become a divisive symbol of Twitter owner Elon Musk’s erratic changes to the platform. Rapper Lil Nas X was among the users who took to Twitter to make clear they didn’t pay to get their blue check back.

