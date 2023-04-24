Report: Yacht with 3 Russians, 2 Egyptians missing off Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A yacht carrying three Russians and two Egyptians has reportedly gone missing days ago off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea. Its owner alleged on Monday that armed pirates took the vessel. The reported disappearance of the 30 Minutes yacht, registered in Panama to a Russian based in Dubai, comes as other vessels have faced attacks from Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels amid the war tearing apart the Arab world’s poorest nation. However, the Houthis did not immediately acknowledge taking the vessel and details about the ship remain scarce. The U.S. Navy, the British navy and a European Union naval force all said they were investigating.

