Rapper Desiigner charged with indecent exposure on plane

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The rapper Desiigner was charged Monday with one federal count of indecent exposure on an aircraft, after authorities say he exposed himself multiple times and masturbated on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis. The misdemeanor filed against the rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, is punishable by no more than 90 days of imprisonment and a $500 fine. No attorney is listed for Selby, a 25-year-old from Chatsworth, California, in online court records. His publicist and music agents didn’t immediately respond to phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

