Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:56 PM

Rapper Desiigner charged with indecent exposure on plane

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The rapper Desiigner was charged Monday with one federal count of indecent exposure on an aircraft, after authorities say he exposed himself multiple times and masturbated on a flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis. The misdemeanor filed against the rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, is punishable by no more than 90 days of imprisonment and a $500 fine. No attorney is listed for Selby, a 25-year-old from Chatsworth, California, in online court records. His publicist and music agents didn’t immediately respond to phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content