Proud Boys leaders’ trial jurors to hear closing arguments

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury is set to hear closing arguments in the seditious conspiracy trial of Proud Boys extremist group leaders charged with plotting to use force to keep then-President Donald Trump in power. Starting Monday, prosecutors and defense lawyers will make their final appeals to jurors who’ll decide the fate of ex-Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants. Tarrio is among the top targets of the Justice Department’s investigation of the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Tarrio wasn’t in Washington, D.C., that day but is accused of orchestrating an attack from afar. The defendants are from Florida, Pennsylvania, New York and Washington. Defense attorneys say there was no plan to attack the Capitol.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

