Panel: Climate change, not wind prep, is threat to whales

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — A panel of Democratic elected officials and environmental groups says climate change, spurred by the burning of fossil fuels, is the greatest danger to the world’s oceans and marine life. Speaking in Long Branch, New Jersey as a half-dozen dolphins frolicked in the ocean behind them, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Congressman Frank Pallone and others rejected claims from some that site preparation work for offshore wind power projects is killing whales. Numerous federal and state agencies say there is no link between the two. They criticized an energy bill being pushed by House Republicans to incentivize oil and gas production. Two New Jersey Republicans advocating a pause in wind farm preparation did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

