Kimberly Palmer: How to bolster your financial confidence

Having the right amount of financial confidence, or belief in our money-related abilities, can help us make better financial decisions, experts say. Building financial confidence starts with developing a basic working knowledge of budgeting, saving and investing. Finding a supportive community and place where you can ask questions also helps. Once you become more comfortable with managing money, you can let your confidence guide smart financial moves. Just be careful not to become overly confident, especially in areas where you have more to learn, because that can lead to poor decisions.

