Black history class to undergo changes, College Board says

The College Board has announced changes will be made to the new AP African American course amid criticism in February that the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life. The College Board said in a statement on Monday that the development committee and experts charged with creating the course framework will make changes to the latest framework and that details will be released in the next few months. It remains unclear what the changes are or when they will be made public.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.