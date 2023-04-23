SeaWorld euthanizes sick sea lion found on San Diego freeway

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SeaWorld says a sick sea lion has been euthanized after he was rescued last year from wandering busy San Diego thoroughfares. The sea lion earned the name Freeway in January 2022 after being found several miles from shore on State Route 94. The SeaWorld San Diego team that got him to safety said he’d been previously spotted at San Diego International Airport and in a storm drain in the Logan Heights neighborhood. SeaWorld says Freeway had contracted a “progressive disease” after his 2022 rescue and the decision was made to humanely euthanize him.

