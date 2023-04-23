National push to bolster security of key election technology

ATLANTA (AP) — An effort to create a national testing program for technology central to U.S elections will get underway later this year. The aim is to strengthen the security of equipment that’s been targeted by foreign governments and that’s provided fertile ground for conspiracy theories. So far, states have been left on their own to evaluate the technology that provides the backbone of election operations. That includes voter registration databases, websites used to report unofficial results on election night and electronic pollbooks, which are used instead of paper rolls to check in voters at polling places. The nonprofit Center for Internet Security hopes to provide the nation’s first uniform testing program for the technology, available before the 2024 presidential election.

