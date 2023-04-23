Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a plane shortly after takeoff from an Ohio airport, and the aircraft returned safely with no injuries reported. American Airlines flight 1958 had departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7:45 a.m. Sunday and was headed to Phoenix. The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames. It wasn’t clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard the aircraft. The airline says the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.