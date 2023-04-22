State migrants chief held for trial in Mexico’s deadly fire

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — A judge in Mexico has ordered the immigration director of the northern border state of Chihuahua to stand trial on charges of homicide, injuries and failure to perform his duties, for a deadly fire at a migrant detention center. The judge ordered Salvador González held in prison pending trial. González is a retired navy rear admiral. Judge Juan José Chávez says there is evidence that González failed to do his duty to protect the migrants. Forty migrants died in the March 27 fire in the border city of Ciudad Juarez after a migrant allegedly set fire to foam mattresses to protest a supposed transfer.

