Police: 8 people, including girl, wounded in 2 DC shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two shootings in Washington, D.C., on Friday night resulted in eight people, including a young girl, suffering injuries. The Metropolitan Police Department says there were no fatalities and none of the injuries were life-threatening in the two shootings, which could be related because they occurred in the same area of the city in a short time frame. Police say seven men suffered gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. on Lebaum Street. Assistant Chief Andre Wright says the shooters on Lebaum Street drove through the block and indiscriminately fired upon people. While police were at the scene, a 12-year-old girl was shot and wounded in her “lower extremities” on nearby 2nd Street. Wright says a possible motive for the shootings was not immediately known.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.