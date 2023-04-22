Conservative Robinson joins race for N. Carolina governor

ALTAMAHAW, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has formally entered next year’s race for governor. He unveiled his plans at a rally Saturday. Robinson is a favorite of the GOP’s conservative base in the closely divided state. He’s known for being sharp-spoken on social issues, but comments on abortion and LGBTQ+ rights have angered critics and even led some Republicans to question whether he’s the best candidate to win a general election. Democrats have lost the governorship only once in the state since 1992. Current Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is barred by the state constitution from seeking a third straight term.

