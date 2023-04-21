What Supreme Court action on abortion means for patients

The Supreme Court’s action on a drug used in medication abortions may leave many women wondering what it means for them. Mifepristone is used in the most common form of abortion in the U.S. For now, people can still get medication abortions using mifepristone from doctors and clinics in states where it was available before the rulings. Given the ongoing lawsuits, doctors, clinics and telehealth providers across the U.S. have been scrambling to ensure they’ll still be able to offer care.

