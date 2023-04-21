Jill Biden uses art display to teach about military children

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden hopes a temporary art exhibit at the White House helps educate visitors about the lives of military children. The first lady often says military children serve, too, even though they aren’t the ones in uniform. The exhibit consists of 10 mini “suitcases” designed by military and veteran children to reflect their lives of frequent moves. Some of the cases are decorated with the flags of the different countries the children have lived in as a result of their parent’s deployment. The White House says military children move an average of six to nine times during their K-12 education.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.