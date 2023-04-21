German police publish images of fugitive gym attack suspect

BERLIN (AP) — German police have released pictures of a man suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack at a gym in which four people were seriously wounded. One of them remains in a life-threatening condition. Police in the western city of Duisburg said they were able to obtain footage from a surveillance camera near the John Reed Fitness studio where the attack took place late Tuesday. Prosecutors have said the attacker appeared to have targeted one or more of the victims, all men aged 21 to 32. Based on the images released, authorities described the suspect as being between 25 and 35 years old, tall and of normal build. A reward of 2,000 euros ($2,200) is being offered for information leading his arrest.

