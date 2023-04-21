10 members of same family dead in mass shooting in S. Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Police say 10 members of the same family, seven of them women, were killed in a mass shooting at a house in South Africa. They say the victims were “ambushed” by unknown gunmen at the home in the city of Pietermaritzburg in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province. The shooting happened Thursday night or early Friday morning. Police Minister Bheki Cele is due to visit the scene. South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world and there has been a spate of mass shootings in recent years.

