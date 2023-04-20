Skip to Content
Published 11:48 AM

Widow sues Oklahoma sheriff who discussed killing reporters

By SEAN MURPHY and JAKE BLEIBERG
Associated Press

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — The widow of an Oklahoma man has sued a sheriff and deputies in the state’s southeast amid ongoing fallout from a tape of the sheriff and other officials apparently talking about killing journalists who reported on the man’s arrest and death. Bobby Barrick had died in a hospital days after deputies shocked him with a stun gun. The 45-year-old’s death in McCurtain County drew scant attention outside the rural region in March 2022. But national attention turns to a recording of local officials who appear to discuss killings and lynching, as Barbara Barrick filed a suit in federal court Thursday.

