Widow sues Oklahoma sheriff who discussed killing reporters

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — The widow of an Oklahoma man has sued a sheriff and deputies in the state’s southeast amid ongoing fallout from a tape of the sheriff and other officials apparently talking about killing journalists who reported on the man’s arrest and death. Bobby Barrick had died in a hospital days after deputies shocked him with a stun gun. The 45-year-old’s death in McCurtain County drew scant attention outside the rural region in March 2022. But national attention turns to a recording of local officials who appear to discuss killings and lynching, as Barbara Barrick filed a suit in federal court Thursday.

By SEAN MURPHY and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

