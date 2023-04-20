UK prime minister reviewing ‘bully’ report on top deputy

LONDON (AP) — A spokesperson says U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reviewing a report about whether his top deputy bullied civil servants. The long-awaited independent report into the behavior of Justice Secretary Dominic Raab was given to the prime minister Thursday morning. Raab, who is also deputy prime minister, has denied complaints that he was overly demanding and belittled and demeaned his staff. He has said he “behaved professionally at all times,” but will resign if the bullying complaints are upheld. Raab was first elected to Parliament in 2010 and has served in senior government posts including justice secretary and foreign secretary.

By BRIAN MELLEY and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

