Sudan’s truce falters, as Egypt repatriates army personnel

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Egypt has repatriated dozens of technicians in its air force who had been held by one of the warring factions in Sudan. The evacuation of Egyptian personnel came as the latest attempt at a 24-hour cease-fire between Sudan’s warring forces on Thursday has been strained by frequent gunfire in the capital Khartoum. Sudan’s military and a rival paramilitary force have been battling since Saturday for control of the strategic African country. Aid groups say the new truce is not solid enough to allow desperately needed help to be delivered. Japan and the Netherlands meanwhile are moving transport planes closer to the conflict-battered nation ahead of a possible evacuation of their citizens.

By JACK JEFFERY and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

