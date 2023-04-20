Richard Riordan, former Los Angeles mayor, has died at 92

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan has died at age 92. Current Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement late Wednesday that Riordan loved Los Angeles and devoted himself to bettering the city. Riordan was a successful businessman when he made his first run for mayor in 1993, serving two terms. He faced major challenges in helping LA heal in the aftermath of the 1992 riot and again after the 1994 Northridge earthquake. Riordan was a vocal critic of government red tape, frequently clashing with City Council members, but he endeared himself to voters with his corny sense of humor and frequent gaffes during speeches.

