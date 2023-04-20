Muslims end Ramadan, begin holiday amid war, reconciliation

BEIRUT (AP) — Large parts of the Muslim world are preparing to celebrate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and the start of the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, but the festivities are overshadowed in many parts of the region by conflict and tragedy. In Sudan, the joy of the coming holiday was eclipsed by violent battles between the army and its rival paramilitary force, despite an attempted cease-fire, that have killed hundreds of people. In Yemen, a stampede at a Ramadan charity killed at least 78 people. In Indonesia, the country with the largest Muslim population worldwide, the second-largest Islamic group, Muhammadiyah, said the holiday starts on Friday. The country’s religious affairs minister said Thursday it will fall on Saturday.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.