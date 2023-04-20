Guatemala orders arrest of lawyers for imprisoned journalist

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan judge has ordered the arrest of three lawyers defending jailed journalist José Rubén Zamora. The announcement Thursday was the latest in a case that has drawn concerns about press freedom in Guatemala. Zamora is the director of the newspaper El Periódico, which has published critical articles about alleged corruption under President Alejandro Giammattei. Zamora was arrested nine months ago on charges of blackmail and money laundering. Prosecutors said the judge issued arrest warrants for Zamora’s defense attorneys. The lawyers are accused of participating in the alleged money laundering by negotiating a sales contract for an artwork to cover up money given to Zamora.

