Defense rests at sedition trial for Proud Boys leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense attorneys have finished presenting their trial testimony for the landmark case against former Proud Boys national leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants charged with plotting to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election. Lawyers for the five defendants rested their respective cases on Thursday. The last defense witness to testify was one of the five defendants, Dominic Pezzola, who was a Proud Boys member from New York. Prosecutors have a right to call rebuttal witnesses before jurors hear attorneys’ closing arguments. Tarrio and his co-defendants are charged with seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors say was a violent plot to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.