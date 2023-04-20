Defense rests at sedition trial for Proud Boys leaders
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense attorneys have finished presenting their trial testimony for the landmark case against former Proud Boys national leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants charged with plotting to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election. Lawyers for the five defendants rested their respective cases on Thursday. The last defense witness to testify was one of the five defendants, Dominic Pezzola, who was a Proud Boys member from New York. Prosecutors have a right to call rebuttal witnesses before jurors hear attorneys’ closing arguments. Tarrio and his co-defendants are charged with seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors say was a violent plot to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House.