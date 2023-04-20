Daffodils bloom as symbol of Warsaw ghetto uprising memory

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Yellow daffodils are everywhere in Warsaw this week, a symbol of remembrance of the 1943 uprising by Jews in the city’s ghetto against Nazi Germany. There are the real six-petaled daffodils that residents and visitors to the Polish capital place on memorials to honor Holocaust victims, and little paper daffodils that people wear on their lapels. The presidents of Germany, Israel and Poland wore them Wednesday when they led official commemorations for the 80th anniversary on the site of the former ghetto.

