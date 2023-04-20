Connecticut pauses prison commutations amid uproar

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says the state has paused granting prison commutations. The announcement Thursday comes in the wake of an uproar over a drastic rise in the number of inmates having their sentences reduced. Conservative lawmakers and victims’ rights advocates had called for the suspension of commutations and a review of the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles policies after it was revealed that 71 commutations were granted in 2022. Just three were approved between 2017 and 2021. Lamont, a Democrat, last week replaced the chairman of the parole board and on Wednesday met with leaders of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee to discuss the commutations.

