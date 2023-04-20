Common mistakes, uncommon reactions in 4 separate shootings
By The Associated Press
In six days, seven people were shot for making the common mistake of showing up at the wrong place. In North Carolina Tuesday, neighbors say a man shot a girl and her parents after children ran after a basketball rolling into his yard. Earlier that day in Texas, a man shot two cheerleaders outside a supermarket after one mistakenly entered his car thinking it was hers. In upstate New York Saturday, authorities say a group looking for a friend’s house arrived in the wrong driveway only for one to be fatally shot. In Missouri, a teen was shot after going to the wrong home to pick up his younger brothers last Thursday.