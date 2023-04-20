Common mistakes, uncommon reactions in 4 separate shootings

In six days, seven people were shot for making the common mistake of showing up at the wrong place. In North Carolina Tuesday, neighbors say a man shot a girl and her parents after children ran after a basketball rolling into his yard. Earlier that day in Texas, a man shot two cheerleaders outside a supermarket after one mistakenly entered his car thinking it was hers. In upstate New York Saturday, authorities say a group looking for a friend’s house arrived in the wrong driveway only for one to be fatally shot. In Missouri, a teen was shot after going to the wrong home to pick up his younger brothers last Thursday.

